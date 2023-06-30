MMDA: Weekend repair, reblocking in 26 Metro Manila roads set

MANILA, Philippines — Portions of 26 roads in Metro Manila will undergo repair and reblocking from Friday, 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 3, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

MMDA said in its social media posts on Friday that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) would conduct repairs on the following road segments:

C-5 Road, Arcovia to Isuzu (northbound, 1st lane, Pasig City)

C-5 Road, towards Korean Embassy (southbound lane, Makati City)

C-3 Road between J. Teodoro Street to Rizal Avenue (eastbound, 1st lane from sidewalk, Caloocan City)

C-3 Road between M.H. del Pilar Street and Josefina Street (eastbound, 2nd lane from sidewalk, Caloocan City)

Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (Edsa), between Gen. Tirona Street and Don Vicente Ang Street (northbound, Caloocan City)

MacArthur Highway, between Calle Uno to Monumento Circle (northbound inner lane, Caloocan City)

Rizal Avenue Extension, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue (northbound, 1st lane, Caloocan City)

Mindanao Avenue, Mindanao underpass to Tullahan Bridge III (northbound truck lane, Quezon City)

Mindanao Avenue, between BJMP headquarters and JBD Plaza Building (southbound/ front of BJMP, truck lane, Quezon City)

A. Bonifacio Avenue corner Sgt. Rivera Street (northbound, 2nd lane from sidewalk, Quezon City)

A. Bonifacio Avenue opposite Gen. Tinio Street to Blumentritt (southbound, 2nd lane from sidewalk, Quezon City)

G. Araneta Avenue , Sto. Domingo Avenue to Del Monte Avenue (southbound, all lanes affected, Quezon City)

Commonwealth Avenue from Sandiganbayan to Kristong Hari (northbound, 1st lane from center) and Ilang Ilang Street to Kristong Hari Parish Church (northbound, 4th lane from center, Quezon City)

Commonwealth Avenue from Diliman Doctors Hospital to Zuzuaregui Street (northbound, all lanes affected, Quezon City)

Commonwealth Avenue, from Don Jose Subd. to Odigal Street (southbound, 1st lane from center, Quezon City)

Commonwealth Avenue, from Soliven Street to Doña Carmen (northbound, all lanes affected, Quezon City)

Commonwealth Avenue, from Immaculate Concepcion Street to Zuzuaregui St., (southbound, 2nd lane to 5th lane, Quezon City)

Commonwealth Avenue from Kristong Hari to B. Soliven Street (northbound, all lanes affected, Quezon City)

Aurora Boulevard, from Broadway Avenue to Gilmore Avenue (eastbound, Quezon City)

C-5 Road after Magsaysay Avenue (southbound, Quezon City)

C-5 Road after Magsaysay Avenue (southbound, near u-turn slot, Quezon City)

C-5 Road after C-5 and Ayala Heights Intersection (southbound, Quezon City)

Edsa, Taft Avenue – MRT Station (northbound, bus lane, Pasay City)

Edsa, after Malibay Bridge (southbound, inner lane, Pasay City)

Mc Arthur Highway (southbound, Malabon City)

C-5 Road, along Doña Julia Vargas – Lanuza Ave. intersection (Pasig City)

“The DPWH will undertake reblocking and repairs on the following roads starting 11p.m. tonight, June 30, until 5a.m. of July 3. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes,” MMDA said.

“The affected roads will be fully passable by 5a.m. on Monday, July 3,” it added.

