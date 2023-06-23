MMDA’s Motorcycle Riding Academy set to open 3rd quarter of 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said that its Motorcycle Riding Academy in Pasig City is set to open within the third quarter of 2023.

MMDA acting chairman Don Artes after an inspection of the academy’s construction site along Meralco Avenue in Pasig, said the facility is already 80 percent complete.

“Facilities for the Motorcycle Riding Academy are ready. There are just a few things that need to be fixed and until then, it will be in full swing and open to the public,” Artes said.

Artes explained that the academy, which can accommodate 100 participants per batch, will be equipped with a clinic, comfort and shower rooms, as well as dining areas for potential students.

Container vans that were used as COVID-19 quarantine facilities, meanwhile, will be converted to classrooms.

Participants would also only need to bring their own helmets and personal protective gears as the agency will provide for motorcycles and gasoline in the academy.

Artes said that the MMDA is now already coordinating with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for the accreditation of the motorcycle riding course, as well as ride-hailing firms to give course completers priority employment.

“Hopefully, we can change the mindset of motorcycle rider-graduates of this academy and make them disciplined motorists,” Artes said.

