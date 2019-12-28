“MMFF honors Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, and Maricel Soriano as part of the Hall of Fame awardees”
On their 45th year, the Metro Manila Film Festival recognizes the artistic contributions of individuals and groups in the industry.
In honor of the 45th year of the Metro Manila Film Festival, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority decided to honor select individuals and groups who have won three or more times in the same category for their artistic pursuits.
This year marks the 45th anniversary of the MMFF and to highlight its celebration, the MMFF Executive Committee will be awarding the winners of the MMFF Hall of Fame Awards as well as the Stalwarts of the biggest, longest running, and most successful local film festival with a very rich history.
The awardees represent the constant hard work and dedication given to the movie industry and the MMFF all these years. It is a special recognition to awardees who have garnered three (3) or more awards in the same category from the MMFF.
The MMFF Hall of Fame awardees:
STALWARTS OF MMFF
• Joseph Estrada
• Marichu Maceda
• Boots Anson-Rodrigo
• Bienvenido Lumbera
SPECIAL AWARDEES/ HALL OF FAMERS:
Best Director
• Marilou Diaz Abaya
• Joel Lamangan
• Jose Javier Reyes
Best Actor
• Anthony Alonzo
• Christopher de Leon
• Cesar Montano
Best Actress
• Nora Aunor
• Amy Austria
• Vilma Santos
• Maricel Soriano
Supporting Actress:
• Eugene Domingo
• Cherie Gil
Best Screenplay:
• Roy Iglesias
• Ricardo “Ricky” Lee
• Jose Javier Reyes
Best in Cinematography:
• Rody Lacap
• Lee Meily
• Carlo Mendoza
• Romeo Vitug
Best in Editing:
• Vito Cajili
• Manet Dayrit
• Jess Navarro
• Edgardo Vinarao
Best in Sound:
• Ditoy Aguila
• Albert Michael Idioma
• Rolly Ruta
Best in Music:
• Dionisio “Nonong” Buencamino
• Von De Guzman
• Jaime Fabregas
• Jessie Lasaten
Best in Production Design:
• Rodell Cruz
• Joey Luna
Best in Visual Effects:
• Road Runner Network, Inc.
The MMFF Gabi Ng Parangal, was held last Dec 27, Friday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon city.
