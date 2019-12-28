HomeTopNews Philippines

“MMFF honors Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, and Maricel Soriano as part of the Hall of Fame awardees”

| December 28, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments

On their 45th year, the Metro Manila Film Festival recognizes the artistic contributions of individuals and groups in the industry.

In honor of the 45th year of the Metro Manila Film Festival, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority decided to honor select individuals and groups who have won three or more times in the same category for their artistic pursuits.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the MMFF and to highlight its celebration, the MMFF Executive Committee will be awarding the winners of the MMFF Hall of Fame Awards as well as the Stalwarts of the biggest, longest running, and most successful local film festival with a very rich history.

The awardees represent the constant hard work and dedication given to the movie industry and the MMFF all these years. It is a special recognition to awardees who have garnered three (3) or more awards in the same category from the MMFF.
 
The MMFF Hall of Fame awardees:

STALWARTS OF MMFF
 • Joseph Estrada
• Marichu Maceda
• Boots Anson-Rodrigo
• Bienvenido Lumbera

SPECIAL AWARDEES/ HALL OF FAMERS: 
 
Best Director
• Marilou Diaz Abaya
• Joel Lamangan
• Jose Javier Reyes

Best Actor
• Anthony Alonzo
• Christopher de Leon
• Cesar Montano

Best Actress
• Nora Aunor 
• Amy Austria
• Vilma Santos
• Maricel Soriano

Supporting Actress:
• Eugene Domingo
• Cherie Gil

Best Screenplay:
• Roy Iglesias
• Ricardo “Ricky” Lee
• Jose Javier Reyes

Best in Cinematography:
• Rody Lacap
• Lee Meily
• Carlo Mendoza
• Romeo Vitug

Best in Editing:
• Vito Cajili
• Manet Dayrit
• Jess Navarro
• Edgardo Vinarao

Best in Sound:
• Ditoy Aguila
• Albert Michael Idioma
• Rolly Ruta

Best in Music:
• Dionisio “Nonong” Buencamino
• Von De Guzman
• Jaime Fabregas
• Jessie Lasaten

Best in Production Design:
• Rodell Cruz
• Joey Luna

Best in Visual Effects: 
• Road Runner Network, Inc.
 
The MMFF Gabi Ng Parangal, was held last Dec 27, Friday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon city.

#MMFF2019

