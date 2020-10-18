MNLF chairman Yusop Jikiri passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairperson and former Sulu governor Yusop Jikiri died on Saturday, October 17.

Jikiri’s death was confirmed Sunday by his daughter Sana-a Elizabeth Jikiri in a Facebook post.

“Every time I’m in the island, I always think about you and that’s why I’ve taken interest in going to conflict affected areas and help improve the relationship with the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] and the people because i knew that was also your goal in life — to spread peace,” Jikiri’s daughter wrote.

“I am always proud of you. I am forever grateful. I have no regrets that you are my father. I love you forever, Ama. Rest well, MNLF Chairman, former Sulu Governor and Congressman,” she went on.

Jikiri served as Sulu governor from 2001 to 2004. He was Sulu’s First District Representative from 2007 to 2010.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (MNLF) also mourned the death of Jikiri whom it described as among the “strong pillars” in peace-building.

“His work with the MNLF and in Sulu as one of its former governors and congressional representatives were instrumental in forging a strong partnership between the AFP and the MNLF in the quest for peace,” the AFP said in a statement.

“He is one of the strong pillars who advocated trust and respect as key to achieving lasting peace and development not only in the Province of Sulu but of the Bangsamoro,” it added.

