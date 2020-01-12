MNLF leader survives Cotabato ambush; driver killed

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Cotabato, Philippines — A Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader survived an ambush that killed his driver in Matalam town, Cotabato province at 1:55 pm on Saturday, police said.

Maj. Joseph Brian Placer, Matalam chief of police, said Kutin Idtug, 67, an MNLF officer for political affairs and current chairman of Barangay Ilian, Matalam town, was on board a green multicab with two companions when they were attacked by gunmen near a sugarcane plantation in Barangay Marbel.

Placer said the driver Kundi Solaiman, a member of Ilian’s Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT), instantly died from the attack.

Idtug sustained gunshot wounds and was already in stable condition at the town’s Midway Hospital.

His third companion, Antonio Saban, also sustained minor gunshot wounds.

“At least 10 suspects were positioned in the sugarcane plantation as their car was passing by,” Placer said.

Police recovered several ammunition slugs from M14 and M16 rifles and those of a carbine from the scene.

