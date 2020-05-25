“Mo Twister, Angelika Schmeing are finally engaged”

TV host and disc jockey Mo Twister and his longtime partner, fellow DJ Angelika Schmeing, are finally engaged.

Mo announced the news on Instagram Saturday, May 23, as he posted a photo of Angelika, who is noticeably wearing what appears to be a diamond ring.

“She woke up like this. Early morning GTWM Podcast episode with the rock of our family, the prized jewel of my heart, the beauty with the diamond eyes,” he wrote in the caption.

Mo proposed on the latest episode of his podcast show, “Good Times With Mo,” in which he had his producer pretend to be a caller and help him pop the question to Angelika.

“Nakakinis ka, I knew it,” Angelika said when she realized that it was a wedding proposal.

“Of course, babe you know that naman, I’m crying na naman,” she told Mo.

Mo and Angelika have been together for over five years.

They have one daughter, Amsterdam.

Aside from Amsterdam, Angelika also has another child, Lucas, from a previous relationship.