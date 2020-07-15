MOBILTEX Launches the RMU1 LITE, Bringing Large-Scale IIoT Capabilities and Advanced Remote Monitoring to Pipeline Cathodic Protection Systems

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MOBILTEX introduces the CorTalk RMU1 LITE, a robust and purposefully engineered device that enables pipeline operators to quickly and easily automate the collection and transmission of pipe-to-soil potential measurement data from Cathodic Protection (CP) test stations in virtually any location.

The CorTalk RMU1 LITE is derived from the field-proven CorTalk RMU1 device and is an ideal solution to cost-effectively achieve high-volume deployment to CP test stations and empower corrosion engineers to leverage IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) remote monitoring.

The battery-powered CorTalk RMU1 LITE transmits data by cellular or satellite networks, eliminating the need to physically visit CP test stations to obtain annual pipe-to-soil potential measurements. Test stations are often in remote, difficult-to-reach sites, exposing technicians to hazards in isolated locations, mountainous regions, swamps, airport or train right-of-ways, high-voltage infrastructure, and more. As regulations continue to expand, pipeline operators will be under increasing scrutiny to prove their infrastructure is adequately protected and stay within operational budgets – the RMU1 LITE is the future of regulatory compliance.

The CorTalk RMU1 LITE offers user-selectable intervals, greatly enhancing the amount of pipe-to-soil data that is automatically collected. Pipeline operators can take advantage of this capability to collect multiple measurements throughout the year, providing a richer data set to understand seasonal variations and short-term operating irregularities that can negatively impact CP system performance.

“Millions of CP test stations are installed on pipeline assets throughout North America and much of the data is only collected annually in a time-consuming, manual process,” said Marc Bracken, CEO. “MOBILTEX developed the CorTalk RMU1 LITE to bring pipe-to-soil potential measurement into the IIoT world with a fit-for-purpose design and an affordable price for large-scale deployment. Benefits are realized in many areas including safety, operational efficiency, and providing engineers access to a much richer and complete dataset in order to improve CP performance and, ultimately, better protect assets and infrastructure. We’re confident pipeline operators will quickly see tremendous value with an investment in CorTalk RMU1 LITE devices.”

Data that is transmitted by the RMU1 LITE, and other MOBILTEX remote monitoring devices, is received and stored by CorView, a powerful cloud-based software platform. CorView delivers measurement data, creates trending graphs and reports, and automatically sends alerts if measurements received from the RMU1 LITE are outside of set thresholds or if data is not received at scheduled intervals.

Over 30 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 100,000 miles of pipeline assets protected – MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection system monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support.

