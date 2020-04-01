Mobvista’s revenues exceed USD 500 million, EBITDA grows to USD 51.6 million

GUANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mobvista Inc. (stock code: 1860.HK), a leading technology platform announced today its strongest financial results to date, with revenues surpassing USD 500 million for the first time. Revenues grew by 15.1% over the year to USD 500.3 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 19.5% to USD 51.6 million.

Mobvista’s programmatic advertising business continued to be a key strength with revenues increasing by 40.8% in the past year to reach USD 320.0 million. This accounted for 64.0% of total revenues in 2019, up from 52.3% in 2018.

The robust growth of Mintegral, Mobvista’s mobile programmatic platform, was responsible for 64.0% of total revenues.

This performance is reflected in the most recent AppsFlyer Performance Index (H2 2019), which ranks the best mobile media sources by category, region and platform. Mintegral is the only China-based platform to rank in the global top 10, ranking 6th on the Global Performance Index and 2nd on the Global Growth Index.



Mintegral expanded its partnerships with major mediation platforms leading to an increase in the number of apps integrating Mintegral’s SDK. More than 26,000+ apps across all categories connected to the ad platform, reaching some 500 million daily active users. This means that Mintegral continues to offer its customers access to high-quality inventory at an impressive scale.



Strong revenue growth in the US, LATAM, and EMEA

Revenues from customers beyond China and the APAC market continued to grow, with revenues from the US and LATAM increasing by 62.3% to USD 67.8 million, accounting for 13.5% of global revenues. Revenues were also higher in EMEA, up 86.9% to USD 72.7 million. Together, the US, LATAM and EMEA markets accounted for 28% of total global revenues.

Continued focus on R&D to build a tooling ecosystem

Mobvista’s significant research and development into programmatic advertising technology, cloud computing infrastructure, big data, and artificial intelligence continued to offer brands, advertisers and global app developers an unrivalled ecosystem of tools. These technologies also benefited Mobvista through greater efficiencies and lower server costs. R&D expenses increased by 20.5% to USD35.2 million, accounting for 7.0% of the total revenue.

Mobvista’s 2019 financial results also highlight the growing market share for mobile game data analysis platform GameAnalytics is leveraged by more than 70,000 developers with almost 100,000 games and tracks the behavior of more than 1.2 billion monthly active users. While still providing a free analytics service GameAnalytics released a new paid SaaS service called Benchmarks +, which is already generating revenues.

“Last year was an important one in the growth of Mobvista, as we’ve continued to invest in developing an ecosystem of best-in-class technologies and products that help our customers to achieve their goals,” said Clement Cao, Co-Founder and Group President of Mobvista. “We are now seeing more publishers, brands, and advertisers working with us across the entire life cycle of their products through our Nativex, Mintegral and GameAnalytics brands. I believe in the next 5-10 years Mobvista will become a key global partner for leading online businesses, helping our customers and partners thrive in the digital age.”

About Mobvista Inc.

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age.

With global technology and rich industry experience, Mobvista helps customers utilize advanced technologies across big data, artificial intelligence, and elastic cloud computing cluster management to connect China and the rest of the world, helping customers build forward-looking business models and guaranteeing effective market access for all. Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013, and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018, hitherto has over 700 employees with offices in 16 cities across the world.

