MODA MODA begins global sales by introducing its functional shampoo on Amazon

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae), a cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, has recently launched a shampoo brand “MODA MODA” and announces the sale of its functional shampoo, “Pro-Change Black Shampoo,” on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 4th week of August.



Moda Moda Pro-change Black Shampoo launch on Amazon

MODAMODA Inc jointly developed the product with Dr. Haeshin Lee (Ph.D.), a chemist from MIT, for seven years. It is formulated with a natural antioxidant that reacts with oxygen and sunlight to darken gray hair into blackish brown gradually.

It was designed based on the browning phenomenon of the insects’ wounded area facilitated by the self-healing substance and the Maillard reaction of fruits facilitated by the antioxidant substance. The product’s primary raw material helps resolve middle-aged consumers’ concerns by darkening gray hairs, minimizing hair loss, and boosting hair volume.

Dr. Haeshin Lee’s video on the story of the MODA MODA “Pro-Change Black Shampoo.”

“With K-beauty receiving global attention, we plan to target overseas markets starting with Amazon sales actively,” said Aiden Bae, President of MODA MODA. “We are developing color shampoo that can produce various colors for young consumers.”

Meanwhile, MODA MODA advertised its brand image on an outdoor ad board at Times Square in New York on July 12, announcing its start as a global haircare brand.

The official selling price of MODA MODA Pro-Change Black Shampoo in the US is USD 34.00 based on 10.5 oz (300g) of authentic product.

MODA MODA Inc. also designed the world’s first multifunctional shampoo container, applying a patented 3-step oxygen blocking technology. This 3-step sealing mechanism, composed of an aluminum pouch, disc valve, and a shaft, is customized to perfectly block oxygen exposure, preserving the shampoo formula from oxidizing.

MODA MODA Inc. Media Contact:

Marketing Dept. PR Manager

Younchang Seo, marketing@bhlab.co.kr

https://www.imodamoda.com/brand-en.html

*Press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lCkuw67h2WGvq1Bhn_dzFwIN9ebFcaV8?usp=sharing

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moda-moda-begins-global-sales-by-introducing-its-functional-shampoo-on-amazon-301354947.html