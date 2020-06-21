Modern jeepneys to resume operations in 15 NCR routes on Monday, June 22

MANILA, Philippines – Modern jeepneys are set to resume operations in Metro Manila on Monday, June 22, with 15 routes available to the public, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

The LTFRB said that more modern jeepney routes are expected to open up in the coming days, as the National Capital Region (NCR) maintains its general community quarantine (GCQ) status due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The routes available on Monday are:

Novaliches – Malinta (Paso de Blas) (23 units)

Bagumbayan Taguig – Pasig (San Joaquin) (88 units)

Fort Bonifacio Gate 3 – Guadalupe Market! Market! (28 units)

Pandacan – L Guinto (30 units)

Quezon Avenue – LRT 5th Avenue (17 units)

Cubao (Diamond) – Roces Super palengke (8 units)

EDSA Buendia – Mandaluyong City Hall via Jupiter, Rockwell (15 units)

Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez (9 units)

LTFRB chair Martin Delgra said that they will be opening public transportation gradually, using a hierarchy of public transportation modes. He said the LTFRB has a timeline for when traditional jeepneys and UV Express services may operate again.

After the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) over Metro Manila was lifted, several industries were allowed to resume operations to jumpstart the ailing economy.

However, one major problem for workers was the lack of available transportation modes — which left commuters either queuing for hours or disregarding physical distancing measures.

