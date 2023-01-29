Modest Mouse, Slowdive to Headline New Indie Rock Festival Daydream

Some of indie rock’s biggest names are scheduled to perform at the new Australian festival, Daydream. Taking place in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this April, Daydream will be headlined by Modest Mouse, who return to the country for the first time since 2018.

English shoegaze icons Slowdive will also make their return to the country, five years after they first appeared on local shores.

Modest Mouse are currently in the midst of anniversary celebrations for their second album, The Lonesome Crowded West, which turned 25 last year. The band’s founding drummer, Jeremiah Green, died of cancer on 31st December 2022.

Slowdive formed in 1989 and released three iconic albums before splitting in 1995. They reunited again in 2014 and released the acclaimed comeback album, Slowdive, in 2017.

Daydream will also feature local legends Tropical Fuck Storm, who recently took some time off following bassist Fiona Kitschin’s cancer diagnosis. New York’s Beach Fossils return to Australia for the first time in a decade, along with Cleveland’s Cloud Nothings. Melbourne’s Majak Door will appear at Daydream’s Melbourne and Sydney dates only.

Tickets for the inaugural edition of Daydream go on sale Friday, 3rd February, with pre-sale sign-ups available now.

Daydream Festival 2023

Modest Mouse

Slowdive

Tropical Fuck Storm

Beach Fossils

Cloud Nothings

Majak Door

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 22nd April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 29th April – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 30th April – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Friday, 3rd February.

