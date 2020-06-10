Modi assures Duterte: PH to benefit from India’s Covid vaccine, other medicines

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured President Rodrigo Duterte of his country’s commitment to step up cooperation in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, including a continuous supply of pharmaceutical products to the Philippines and an anti-virus vaccine that it was developing, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Modi made the commitment during an “engaging and productive” telephone call with Duterte on Tuesday night, according to the Palace.

“President Duterte and Prime Minister Modi vowed – as partner countries with key roles to play in the Indo-Pacific region – to cooperate in the fight against Covid-19,” the Palace said in a statement.

“The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to harness international and bilateral cooperation to effectively address the coronavirus pandemic,” it added.

The Palace said Duterte recognized India’s leading role as global producer and source of affordable and accessible medicine and commended Modi for allowing India’s export of pharmaceutical products.

“This decision demonstrated India’s commitment to cooperation and to good neighborliness,” Duterte said, as quoted by the Palace.

The President also noted India’s efforts to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

“President Duterte lauded India’s efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, noting the country’s 2.82 percent fatality rate, among the lowest in the world,” the Palace said.

For his part, Modi “assured the supply of affordable medicines and Covid-19 pharmaceutical products to the Philippines, including Hydroxychloroquine,” according to the Palace.

“Prime Minister Modi likewise said that India was ready to extend all possible cooperation to the Philippines and that the Philippines will definitely benefit from the vaccine that India is developing,” the Palace said.

Modi likewise congratulated Duterte for his leadership, noting the government’s effective management of the Covid-19 situation in the Philippines.

“Had a useful exchange with President Rodrigo Duterte about Covid-19 and other issues. I thanked him for taking care of the Indian community in the Philippines,” Modi said on his Twitter post.

“India and the Philippines will cooperate to reduce the health and economic impact of the pandemic, and to give shape to our common vision for the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Palace said the two leaders conveyed appreciation for the mutual assistance extended in the repatriation of Filipinos and Indians affected by the lockdown measures during the pandemic.

“They also underscored the importance of sharing valuable lessons and best practices on addressing Covid-19,” the Palace said.

“The leaders also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the context of Asean-India Dialogue Partnership, with President Duterte emphasizing strengthening public health systems, food security as key areas of collaboration and calling on India to support the Asean Response Fund for Covid-19,” it added.