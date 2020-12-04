MoEngage Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MoEngage, a leading insights-led customer engagement platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. This certification recognizes that MoEngage has demonstrated deep experience in helping Travel and Hospitality companies transform their customer engagement. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as it looks to innovate to address changing demands in the face of COVID-19.

Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates MoEngage as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in Digital Customer Engagement for Travel and Hospitality companies enabling them to create delightful digital experiences for their end-users. This certification comes on the heels of Gartner naming MoEngage a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report.

AWS’s global travel and hospitality practice help companies of every size and segment – including airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services, and sellers, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues and casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers – to stay agile and accelerate innovation. Now more than ever, AWS wants to help customers succeed by connecting them to AWS Partners with deep AWS experience, and a proven track record for helping travel and hospitality companies build resilience for the long run.

AWS launched the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help customers find highly specialized AWS Partners and take on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

“MoEngage is proud to be a launch partner for the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Founder of MoEngage. “Given the changing trends in travel and hospitality, we believe that insight-led customer engagement is going to be critical. MoEngage offers analytics and engagement in one place and we’ve been working on building capabilities that strengthen these offerings and enable travel and hospitality brands to get more ROI from their marketing. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business goals by leveraging the scalability, reliability, and innovation that AWS provides.”

MoEngage offers tools and analytics that can help travel and hospitality brands delight their guests with thoughtful messages, delivered at the perfect moment, across every digital touchpoint. Brands such as Oyo, Travelodge, Luxstay, Yatra, and more use MoEngage to gather user insights and then build personalized journeys to engage and retain their digital customers.

For example, Oyo Rooms, one of the world’s largest hotel chains, used MoEngage’s workflow to personalize the user’s lifecycle journey. This approach helped them boost user engagement by 8X.

“AWS provides companies with agility, cost savings, elasticity, and ability to quickly innovate and go global,” said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services. “Working with a well-vetted, industry-focused AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Partners such as MoEngage gives companies the added expertise needed to help experience the benefits of AWS.”

“MoEngage has played a pivotal role in realizing our communication strategy. It stitches together all channels seamlessly and complements them with features like Dynamic Product Messaging, Advanced Analytics, Intelligent Delay Optimization, and Push Amplification that helps us serve the right message to the right people at the right time, at scale,” says Arjya Nathvani AVP-CRM of OYO Rooms.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com .