MOGSCEC Virtual 2020 will be held on 6-9 October 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Brought to you by the Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC) and the world’s leading event organiser Informa Markets, MOGSEC Virtual 2020 will take place from 6-9 October (10.00AM to 6.00PM Malaysia Time, GMT +8) to showcase and provide a platform for global audiences to connect with key players of the Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy supply chain. Visitors will also be able to gain key insights and hints of the industry’s future direction, to better navigate waters of the ASEAN Oil, Gas & Energy Market with the range of sharing sessions found at MOGSEC Virtual 2020.



MOGSEC VIRTUAL looks forward to bringing together our local industry experts in this new digital event platform to interact and connect with each other.



MOGSEC VIRTUAL 2020 — Easily Accessible Exhibitor Booth

Visitors can network, connect and engage with Malaysian Oil & Gas companies on the platform via the interactive features emulating a physical exhibition. MOGSEC VIRTUAL 2020 is easy to navigate and welcomes visitors worldwide to participate for free. Visitors can browse through exhibitor’s booths at the (virtual) “Exhibition Hall”. Each virtual exhibitor’s booth includes information such as contact details, services/technology and there are even brochures you can download. There will be opportunities to view products at different angles, complete with product specifications.

MOGSEC VIRTUAL 2020 will host a conference series (live/semi-live) helmed by MOGSC Working Groups, an elaborate business matching system along with other various ways to connect and encourage business growth, from a virtual base to actual materialisation. This will also be an excellent platform for visitors to springboard into live interactions via chat or video call, and schedule meetings with exhibitors to establish unique connections with all participants. Visitors are encouraged to also virtually “exchange business cards” with exhibitors.

“We believe that a Virtual MOGSEC is the way to go in light of the many uncertainties, particularly to financial and safety concerns. The proposed virtual event can have more far-reaching impacts to exhibitors and more visitors are able to access MOGSEC from the comfort of their space and time. More innovative and attractive content will be available at a fraction of the cost of traditional exhibitions, and conferences will be presented to capture the value of visitor interaction with exhibitors,” said Sharifah Zaida, President of MOGSC, co-organisers of MOGSEC VIRTUAL 2020 and the largest national industry association representing interests of over 500 OGSE companies in Malaysia.

All virtual conference programmes lined up encompass key topics from high-profile industry leaders. A session presented by a leading agency under The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) who oversees prowess of the ICT and digital economy growth in Malaysia, alongside Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC) will deep dive into Oil & Gas Enterprise Digitalisation and Data-Driven Decision-Making on 7 October 2020. Featured prominent speakers include decision-makers from Permodalan Nasional Berhad, VROC Intelligence and other industry leaders.

On the same day, Bureau Veritas moderated by a representative from the Offshore Industry & Operation team will dive into prevalent Marine and Offshore Energy: Challenges and Solutions. Delegates will also be able to catch exclusive input from Malaysia’s leading upstream and offshore players on Procurement and the Malaysian Supply Chain. This will be carried out with support from world-renowned and homegrown VELESTO Energy and Tanjung Offshore Services alongside others on doing business in Malaysia.

Registration is now open at www.mogsec.com.my. Get free access as a Trade Visitor or you may obtain Conference Delegate Passes at only USD 50 to access all conferences.

Note to Editor:

About Malaysia Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (MOGSEC) 2020

MOGSEC was initiated in September 2012. In the efforts to effectively boost Malaysia’s profile towards becoming the regional hub for Oil & Gas services, the Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC) aims to bring together the Oil & Gas service providers. The iconic identity for the MOGSEC series is that it is an exclusive event which showcases the players based in Malaysia. From its first appearance in 2012, it was clear that Malaysia has the home-grown talent and capability to promote Malaysia as the region’s Oil & Gas hub. With an active and visible support from the National Oil Company, PETRONAS for MOGSEC, it demonstrates the continuous support from PETRONAS to promote the growth of local players.

By enhancing the industry and building on its success, MOGSEC 2020 will continue to champion Malaysia as a hub for Oil & Gas services to the region and accelerate regional growth in Oil & Gas.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200928/2930166-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200928/2930166-1-b?lang=0