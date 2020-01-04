“Moira Dela Torre hits 3 million followers on Instagram”

Moira dela Torre thanks fans on Instagram for their overwhelming support.

Moira Dela Torre has achieved a new milestone on her Instagram journey after hitting 3 million followers on the social media platform.

“Wooow. Welcoming 2020 with love from all 3M of you! Took a small break from social media to reflect on the year that has been and the year that will be and I came back to this Maraming salamat po,” Moira said.

The “Tagpuan” singer also expressed her elation for the year ahead. “Sa lahat ng nanatili, sa lahat ng lumisan at sa lahat ng paparating. This year is going to be a good one… I can feel it,” she stated.

WATCH: Moira Dela Torre, husband surprise busker at a mall

Moira continues to dominate the Philippine music industry. She was recently named as the Top Female Artist of 2019 in the country by Spotify. Her album Malaya was hailed as one of the Top Albums of the Decade and her song “Ikaw At Ako” was named as one of the Top Tracks of 2019 by the music streaming platform.