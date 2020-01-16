“Moira dela Torre, Jason Marvin exchange sweet words on first wedding anniversary”

Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple on Tuesday, January 14.

The two shared their anniversary greetings for each other in their Instagram accounts.

Moira said she’s grateful for the challenging yet fulfilling year that has been and hopes for a hundred more to spend with her husband.

“This year wasn’t the quiet first year of marriage we both expected. But with every high and every low, whether in victory or in disappointment, you made sure these eyes were what I woke up to and came home to every single day. Thank you for making sure I came home to a home filled with love, grace, forgiveness …and puppies. Even in days I hurt you, even in moments when you were hurting, you put me before your feelings and made sure you looked at me with the same eyes I saw at the end of the aisle–full of hope even when i felt hopeless; full of admiration even when I felt hideous and full of God’s love especially when I felt defeated. Thank you for the year that has been and the hundred more it will be. You are and always will be my greatest blessing. Happy anniversary, my Jason!!! I love you,” she said.

Jason, for his part, said he and Moira still may have so much to learn, grow, and experience as a married couple, “but I’m glad that I’m doing this with you.”

“I’ve always had this picture in my head about marriage. Our own house our own rules, sleep late, wake up late, binge watch netflix, sex, eat cheetos for breakfast, travel the world, write songs together, spend money on things our parents would never approve of, and sex. We did those in our first year and it was AMAZING.

“Then we began to fight. Alot. Guys and girls really DO NOT think alike pala. Kahit soulmate mo pa siya. You want to workout in the morning, I want to workout at night. You want 3 dogs, I want 2 dogs (cause ako naman nag lilinis ng poops nila), you want lights on, I want lights off and the issues pile up. Then we started to have deeper fights.”

He went on: “You don’t feel pursued, I don’t feel respected, you feel I’m not grateful for you, I feel you’re not proud of me, and the list goes on. In just one year, we saw many things that could make us give up. But we also saw greater love, grace and forgiveness. I saw how God used me to save you from depression. I saw how God used you to teach me to love others and not just myself. I saw real forgiveness in the way you love me after I hurt you. Love really does cover a multitude of wrongs. Marriage just got real.

“I know we still have so much to learn, so much to grow, so much to experience but I’m glad than I’m doing this with you. You are the greatest partner God could ever give me and I promise that I will not let go no matter what. Cheers to our 2nd year, you are and will always be my best blessing. I love you so much.”

Moira and Jason tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony held in Tagaytay on January 14, 2019.