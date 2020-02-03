“Moira dela Torre reveals tracklist for upcoming album”

The tracklist for Moira dela Torre’s upcoming album has been revealed.

On Instagram, the “Tadhana” hitmaker posted a video of her scribbling the tracklist for the album–her second after “Malaya”–revealing that the record will feature a total of 11 tracks including a “secret track”.

It was also revealed that the untitled project will include Moira’s single with I Belong to the Zoo, “Patawad, Paalam”, which was released in June last year.

Meanwhile, another song from the record, “Kita Na Kita”, was previewed by Moira and her now-husband Jason Marvin in 2017. It was inspired by the romantic-comedy film “Kita Kita” starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy.

[embedded content]

Other titles include, “Handa, Awit”, “Kita Na Kita”, “Ang Iwasan”, “Pahinga”, “Sabi ng Lola”, “Kung Maibabalik”, “E.D.S.A.”, “Patawad, Paalam”, “Paalam”, and “Patawad”.