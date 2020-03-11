“Moira Dela Torre set to sing the theme song of ‘Mulan’”

Moira Dela Torre will sing the local rendition of Disney film’s timeless theme song ‘Reflection.’

On March 11, Wednesday, Disney Philippines announced on their social media account that they have chosen Moira dela Torre to sing the theme song “Reflection” of the live-action movie Mulan.

They wrote, “Moira Dela Torre, a warrior in her own right and a true voice of her generation, has been chosen to sing her unique take on the beloved song ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan. Watch out for the song and music video, coming your way very soon! #MulanPH”

The Filipina singer-songwriter is currently in the US for her Braver Tour with upcoming shows in Los Angeles and San Diego, California happening this weekend. Mulan is set to open in theaters in the US starting March 27.