Mo’ju Announces Fourth Album, Shares Single ‘Change Has To Come’

Mo’ju has made their return this week, announcing that the much anticipated follow up to 2018’s Native Tongue record is most definitely on the way.

With much of their forthcoming fourth studio album still shrouded in mystery, Mo’ju has shared the first taste of the project in the evocative single ‘Change Has To Come’. A track that urges the listener to take a breath and a beat away from the internet, the toxicity of our screens, and to reconnect with real life, ‘Change Has To Come’ is a call to arms. This new era for Mo’ju is anchored in a desire to come together, while fighting for change in a real and unified way.

Mo’ju – ‘Change Has To Come’

﻿

Along with the release of their new single, Mo’ju has also announced a special set of live performances with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and also, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in early 2023. It is the perfect lead up to the release of their new album, which has been slated for release in March 2023.

Mo’ju’s upcoming Sydney show brings them to the Sydney Opera House as part of Sydney World Pride, before returning to Melbourne to perform at the iconic Hamer Hall. Tickets for Mo’ju’s Sydney show with the Sydney Symphony are available here, while tickets for the Hamer Hall show can be found here.

Closer to home, Mo’ju is next set to perform at the inaugural First And Forever festival at Hanging Rock – the Briggs and Paul Kelly-curated festival celebrating Blak excellence.

Mo’ju Australian Tour Dates

Sunday 27 November – First And Forever Festival, Hanging Rock

Tuesday 21 February – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Friday 17 March – Hamer Hall, Melbourne

