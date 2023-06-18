Mom, 2 children die after car falls off bridge in Northern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — A mother and her two children died after their vehicle fell from a bridge in Palapag town, Northern Samar on Saturday, June 17.

The local police identified the victims as Debie Rose Baclao, 45, and her children Gwyeneth Sheene, 19, and Keane Son, 9. All of them were residents of Barangay Tinampo in Palapag town.

Based on the investigation by the police, the victims, who were on board a sports utility vehicle, were traversing a detour bridge in Barangay Rumbang, when the steering wheel of the vehicle failed to function, causing it to fall off the bridge.

A crane was used to remove the vehicle from the river while bystanders and construction workers rescued the victims.

The victims were rushed to a district hospital in Catubig town, also in Northern Samar, where they were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Mayor Florence Fawa Batula issued an order prohibiting four-wheel vehicles from using the bridge, which is still under construction.

