“Mom apologizes for Kathryn Bernardo’s absence in Magandang Buhay’s celebration for Daniel Padilla”

The mother of Kathryn Bernardo has apologized over the absence of her daughter in the birthday celebration of her boyfriend, Daniel Padilla, on ABS-CBN’s morning talk show ‘Magandang Buhay’ Friday, April 24.

On Twitter on Thursday, April 23, Min Bernardo apologized to “ Magandang Buhay ,” as well as to fans of Kathryn and Daniel who were looking forward to the actress’ guesting but she wasn’t able to join the celebration.

“We are very sorry if Kath wasn’t able to make it,” she said.

“Unfortunately, she is not feeling well when she woke up with puffy eyes this morning. I think this is due to an allergy,” she added.

According to Min, Kathryn was looking forward to celebrate Daniel’s birthday and Magandang Buhay’s fourth anniversary before she got sick.

“Pasensiya na po. Babawi po kami,” she said.

“To all the KathNiels, sana tutukan niyo pa din po [ang] episode tomorrow with DJ. Salamat po,” she added.

In the thread, many fans wished Kathryn a fast recovery.

“Thank you Tita Min for telling us. At least kahit papano nakampante na po kami, but nakakalungkot na hindi pala ayos ang pakiramdam ni Kath. Get well soon.” said one user.

“GET WELL SOON, [KATH]. MAHAL.KA NAMIN!!!!! [sic],” another added.