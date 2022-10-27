Mom Jeans Announce 2023 Australian Tour

US alternative rockers Mom Jeans are kicking off 2023 with a visit to Australia.

They’ve announced a national tour for March, taking in dates in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne with support from fellow statesiders Microwave.

WATCH: Mom Jeans – ‘What’s Up?’

[embedded content]

They’ll be coming armed with their brand new album Sweet Tooth. The group’s third LP is a departure from the emo sound the band mastered early on, and instead revisits late ’90s and early 2000s pop rock and pop punk bliss.

“Those hits by Blink-182 and Green Day, all those bands, it’s just hooks for days and really excellent songwriting,” says Butler. “They really just tried to write incredible songs that would get stuck in people’s heads. We wanted to try our own version of that. Ear candy is the goal, so Sweet Tooth is the record.”

You can peep their full list of Aussie tour dates below.

Mom Jeans 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by Microwave (US)

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th October at 12pm local time via Destroy All Lines

Tuesday, 7th March 2023 – Lynotts Lounge, Perth 18+

Thursday, 9th March 2023 – Jive Bar, Adelaide 18+

Friday, 10th March 2023 – Factory Theatre, Sydney Lic AA

Saturday, 11th March – The Brightside, Brisbane 18+

Sunday, 12th March – Corner Hotel, Melbourne 18+

Further Reading:

Blink-182 Add Fourth and Final Shows in Sydney and Melbourne for 2024

Blink-182: 10 Essential Tracks

City and Colour Announces Headline Australian Dates for 2023

Bikini Kill Have Announced Their First Australian Tour In 25 Years