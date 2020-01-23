‘Mommy’ caught trying to sneak ‘shabu’ into Lucena jail

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a 49-year-old woman known for her alias “Mommy” trying to sneak suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) inside the city jail here Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, identified the suspect as Irene Lat, a resident of Candelaria town in Quezon province.

Report said a police jailer, while conducting a routine inspection on the food from jail visitors, reportedly found a plastic sachet of shabu inserted in one “pan de coco” bread brought by the suspect to a detainee around 7:30 p.m.

FEATURED STORIES

The confiscated shabu weighs 1.66 grams and worth P9,213 in the street market at P5,550 per gram.

Police did not state in the report the identity of the detainee who was supposed to receive the illegal drugs and their relationship.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ