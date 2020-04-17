“MOMMY DIARIES: Kristine Hermosa bakes Spanish bread for her family”

Celebrity mom Kristine Hermosa is happy to learn to bake something new for her entire family to enjoy.

Last April 16, dedicated mom Kristine Hermosa-Sotto happily shared how she learned to bake Spanish bread for the very first time for her husband Oyo and their children Ondrea Bliss, Marvic Valentin, Kristian Daniel, and Kaleb Hanns. The 36-year-old actress also posted photos of her brood enjoying the bread as they spend time at home during quarantine. After marrying Oyo in 2011, Kristine has focused on motherhood and raising their four kids. She was last seen in the ABS-CBN action-fantasy series Bagani where she played a diwata.

She wrote

“Always craving pero mailap siya 🤭 So, learned to make on my own 🥖 ️ Thank you Jesus for the courage, wisdom & the shared online recipe.. pati na rin to my ever supportive “taga-kain” muntik na ako mawalan ng loob 🥺 Buti nalang, lahat kinakain nila basta gawa ko ️ #firsttimetomakespanishbread”