“Mommy Diaries: Zsa Zsa Padilla shares favorite memories with Karylle”

Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla takes a trip down memory lane with eldest daughter Karylle.

Last March 30, Zsa Zsa Padilla shared some of her favorite throwback photos with eldest daughter Karylle on her Instagram account. The Kapamilya singer also shared how happy she was to receive their family photo album as a gift from her daughter over two decades ago.

She wrote, “This morning, I found an album containing some of the pics K’s Dad took of us. She gave this album to me as a gift in 2000. She wrote a note that said- ‘ok, you’re psychic !!!”. I remember we were on the phone and she said she had a surprise gift for me. I told her that we would play a game and I would guess what her gift was. I remember saying, ‘you have to tell me with your mind! So that I could guess it right.’ Then I said, ‘photo album’. And she was quiet for a few seconds. Lucky guess! Haha I remember the first pic vividly. We went to her Lola Thelma’s house in Laguna and she tried her bike. 2nd and third pic, was during our first family trip to the US. The next was a visit to Tita @reallysharoncuneta , Menudo concert where I sang as their front act, Phil Plaza during one of my concerts (with childhood friend, Paula Boon). Your first guesting at Batibot (?) and Kuya Germ’s show where I was a regular host.”