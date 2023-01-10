Mommy Pinty Gonzaga Buys 500 Tickets for Toni Gonzaga’s Concert

Toni Gonzaga’s Mother Mommy Pinty Gonzaga Allegedly Bought 500 Tickets for her Concert

MOMMY PINTY GONZAGA – The mother of multimedia star Toni Gonzaga allegedly bought 500 tickets for her daughter’s concert.

Toni Gonzaga, the controversial star, will stage her “I Am Toni” concert to commemorate her 20 years in show business. It will be held on January 20, 2023, the birthday of the TV host-actress-content creator, in the Araneta Coliseum.

Pinty Gonzaga expressed her support for her daughter Toni Gonzaga’s upcoming concert. According to the article of Bandera, numerous witnesses saw Mommy Pinty reportedly purchase hundreds of tickets for the stated show.

It’s unclear whether Pinty purchased the tickets for Toni’s ardent followers who desperately wanted to watch her perform. Fans who want to see the ‘I Am Toni’ concert must pay 868 pesos for general entry and 3696 to 10,032 pesos if they want to see the actress up close.

However, some critics read the activities of Mommy Pinty as a strategy to save the concert Toni was suspected of receiving bad sales like her movie ‘My Teacher. Some showbiz media have already reported that Toni’s MMFF film garnered a negative response from netizens.

They claimed Toni’s diminishing popularity was due to her choice of presidential candidate in the recent election. Some supporters, however, believed Toni’s popularity was growing, especially when she helped a candidate win the election.

READ ALSO: Kris Aquino Slams Darryl Yap Over “MoM” Film, Director Reacts

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at PhilNews for more updated news.