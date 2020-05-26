MANY attest to the phenomenon that when a soldier, mortally wounded in the battlefield, is in the throes of death, he calls for his mother. When a child whimpers in pain, almost always he or she will cry out to his or her mother. There are, to be sure, dysfunctional families and mothers who should never have been but, largely, the human experience of a mother has been such the ever-ready consoler in affliction.

I miss my mother and although it has been two years now since she left — in my brother’s words “without fanfare,” quietly in her sleep, without bidding anyone of us goodbye nor giving us a chance to tell her how much she mattered to us — I find myself calling for Mommy ever so often, desiring so earnestly to embrace her more tightly than I ever did while she was still around.

Death is a lens that makes us see more clearly the many-splendored thing that a mother, a parent, is. Living in close proximity with them and dealing with them frequently can cloud our vision. Their idiosyncrasies, their ways of looking at the world and its affairs that we do not share, the traits at which we chafe — all these make one-line responses to their questions, “makulit,” uttered dismissively, simply ignoring their complaints about aches and pains, and simply staying away from them for as long as one can the repertoire of the standard treatment that mothers receive in their old age.

I am guilty of that — and the thought that I could have spent more hours with her and when she bade me to, but I steadfastly insisted that I “had so much to do,” that I could have been more sensitive to her needs and more perceptive of her loneliness, the common lot of the elderly, weigh heavily on me, fill me with remorse, out of which I can crawl only in the hope that even now, Mommy sees how sorry I am that I could not have been more attentive, more caring, more compassionate.

Baptized Leticia Purugganan Callangan in the town of her birth, Alcala in central Cagayan, the home of migrants and settlers from the Ilocos, Mommy was raised as an only child. Early in childhood, she experienced the pain of death when her younger sister, Luzviminda, died of an infantile kidney disorder. She told me how she blamed my grandmother for letting her sister eat a fruit the day before. There need not have been any medical connection at all, but I can imagine a young mommy trying to cope with the anguish of seeing her sister’s life ebb away.

Her choice of law as a profession raised many eyebrows — as law was believed in those days to be a man’s career. So, after pre-law studies at what is now the University of the Cagayan Valley, she and my grandmother hied off to Manila, residing in the Sampaloc area, in an apartment at Don Quixote. She enrolled at what was then a premier law school, Manuel L. Quezon Educational Institution, later to become a university. She had the likes of Ricardo Puno Sr., JBL Reyes and Antonio Barredo as professors. There she met my father and when they were in the fourth year, she decided it would be best for her to transfer to another school so that both could concentrate on their studies. She enrolled at the Lyceum of the Philippines where Jovito Salonga, Justo Albert and Salvador Laurel were her professors, among others. She never saw Cagayan while doing her law studies. She enrolled in journalism classes at the Far Eastern University.

Mommy tells me that when the time came for her and Daddy to sit for the Bar examinations, there were no bar-ops. She woke up early, they gathered at school and then attended early morning Mass at Quiapo Church. Before the third Sunday of the examinations, tragedy struck. My dad’s father died, and my father, grief-stricken, no longer wanted to continue with the Bar examinations, fearing that he would disappoint the school that had counted on him to be one of its topnotchers. Mommy would hear none of it — and used one last card she kept up her sleeve. She told my father that if she continued to take the Bar exams and he did not, she would become a lawyer first and would not wait for him but would accept the first marriage proposal. Dad persevered, sat for the Bar and still made it to one of the top 15 slots in that examination.

Mommy took being mommy to us with utmost seriousness. In fact, it was only later in our lives that we discovered that she was also a lawyer, because all the time that we were children, she was just “Mommy” to us. She taught us prayers, drilled manners into us, made clear how short her temper could be with the antics of children and how completely absent was any sympathy on her part for tantrums. The palm of her hand was a reliable thermometer and at the first sign of an elevated temperature, the first recourse was to a warm foot bath, in a bid to break the fever through sweat. She checked our notebooks and saw to it that they were up to date. All the time, though, she would draw up documents and notarize them, contributing in that way to the family income until she could fully resume teaching and accept positions in government.

I am grateful to God for having given us three the wonderful mother we had — and still have — in Mommy. She was so dedicated a law professor that her students often teased her about her need for rest, enticing her to break her impeccable attendance record. She was strict and she demanded a lot from her students. But they all knew she loved them deeply and most, if not all of them, called her not “attorney,” not “ma’am,” but “mother”…and it warms my heart to hear them refer to her to this very day with such a term of intimacy and endearment.

She would have been 88 today, but one terrible noontime two years ago, on April 23, my brother, Judge Jet, called me frantically to tell me that she was no longer responsive to being roused. I rushed to her bedside and it was like she was asleep. I embraced her and silently asked her to forgive all who had wronged her and also to beg for God’s forgiveness. All the time, as I embraced her, I was crying — mourning the loss of a mommy of whom you can have only one your whole life through. I knew that my life would no longer be the same, that there would be no more calls asking how I was, anxious to know when I would be seeing her again. But I also knew that through the loving kind of a mommy I had, God had touched my life and that of my brother and sister and our dad.

Happy birthday, Mommy.

