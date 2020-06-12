“Momoland drops new special album ‘Starry Night’”

South Korean girl group Momoland dropped on Thursday a new special album titled “Starry Night.”

South Korean girl group Momoland dropped on Thursday a new special album titled “Starry Night.”

The record includes three new songs from the six-piece act, including its title track, “Pinky Love,” and “Chiri Chiri.”

Below is a medley of their songs in their special album.

[embedded content]

Aside from the medley, Momoland also released a special music video for “Starry Night.”

[embedded content]

Momoland, which debuted in 2016, is known to Filipinos for their hits “Bboom Bboom” and BAAM”.

The group inked their ABS-CBN contract in October 2019, leading to a string of appearances on Kapamilya network shows.

Member Nancy, in particular, is set to co-star with James Reid in the series “Soulmate Project,” produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and directed by Antoinette Jadaone.