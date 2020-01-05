“MOMOLAND poses for the digital cover of a Filipino publication for the first time”

MOMOLAND lands the digital cover of Metro.Style.

Korean girl group MOMOLAND had their first pictorial with a Filipino publication as they landed on the digital cover of Metro.Style.

“This is just the beginning for this popular South Korean girl group, as they’re set to conquer the Philippines in 2020 with exciting projects worth looking forward to!” Metro.Style posted.

MOMOLAND members Nancy, JooE, Ahin, Jane, Nayun, and Hyebin, wore Filipino designs according to the publication.

It can be recalled that MOMOLAND became part of the Kapamilya network after ABS-CBN signed a partnership with MLD Entertainment to co-manage the group on October 4, 2019.

“This is part of ABS-CBN’s going global. You will see Momoland in a lot of our programs, in future collaborations with our artists, and in other projects that will involve our Kapamilya stars, including Star Music and Star magic artists,” Laurenti Dyogi remarked in a previous interview.