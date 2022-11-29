MONA FOMA 2023: Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Pavement + More

Tasmania’s MONA FOMA has announced its enormous program for 2023. The music and arts festival takes place in Launceston from Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February and in nipaluna/Hobart from Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February.

There’s a sprawling array of musical experiences on offer across the two weekends, including international heavy hitters Bon Iver, Kae Tempest, Pavement and Angel Olsen.

All the Music at MONA FOMA 2023

The festival will host a diverse range of performances including the jazz event Lost in Place, the orchestral compostions of MONA artist-in-residence Nico Muhly as well as gigs at the Punk Bunker venue. There will be headline shows from Bikini Kill, The Chills, Parvyn, Soccer Mommy, Jockstrap, Vieux Farka Touré and loads more.

The full lineups can be found below, separated by city and program stream.

MONA FOMA Launceston

Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February

A Dread of Voids

Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt

The Old Tafe Sessions

Perturbator

The Chills

Kae Tempest

I Hold The Lion’s Paw

Chikchika

Parvyn

Yirinda

Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane

Soccer Mommy

Punk Bunker

208L Containers

Threats

Hazeen

Lost in Place

I Hold the Lion’s Paw x Yumi Umiumare

Takashi Takiguchi

MONA FOMA nipaluna / Hobart

Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February

Bon Iver

A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly

The TSO plays Nico Muhly

Mona Sessions

Bikini Kill

Peaches

Pavement

Angel Olsen

Jockstrap

Vieux Farka Touré

Kutcha Edwards

Miss Kaninna

Van Deimen’s Band + Ensemble Kaboul

Shoeb Ahmad

Chloe Kim

The Party

Bradley Zero

Arunya Lee Olive

Simonetti

Act Natural

Liam Gale

Solomon Frank

imbi

Mummy’s Plastic

Gabrielle Kwarteng

alizé dj

Baby Ruin

HOUSE MUM

Aquenta

Ijó

Holly.etc

IHOS Amsterdam

The Deep Black Sleep

PRIMORDIAL For Piano and Diverse Media

Tickets here.

