Trending Now

MONA FOMA 2023: Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Pavement + More

Music
admin

MONA FOMA 2023: Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Pavement + More

Tasmania’s MONA FOMA has announced its enormous program for 2023. The music and arts festival takes place in Launceston from Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February and in nipaluna/Hobart from Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February.

There’s a sprawling array of musical experiences on offer across the two weekends, including international heavy hitters Bon IverKae TempestPavement and Angel Olsen.

All the Music at MONA FOMA 2023

﻿

The festival will host a diverse range of performances including the jazz event Lost in Place, the orchestral compostions of MONA artist-in-residence Nico Muhly as well as gigs at the Punk Bunker venue. There will be headline shows from Bikini Kill, The Chills, Parvyn, Soccer Mommy, Jockstrap, Vieux Farka Touré and loads more.

The full lineups can be found below, separated by city and program stream.

MONA FOMA Launceston

Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February

  • A Dread of Voids
  • Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt

The Old Tafe Sessions

  • Perturbator
  • The Chills
  • Kae Tempest
  • I Hold The Lion’s Paw
  • Chikchika
  • Parvyn
  • Yirinda
  • Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane
  • Soccer Mommy

Punk Bunker

  • 208L Containers
  • Threats
  • Hazeen

Lost in Place

  • I Hold the Lion’s Paw x Yumi Umiumare
  • Takashi Takiguchi

MONA FOMA nipaluna / Hobart

Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February

  • Bon Iver
  • A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly
  • The TSO plays Nico Muhly

Mona Sessions

  • Bikini Kill
  • Peaches
  • Pavement
  • Angel Olsen
  • Jockstrap
  • Vieux Farka Touré
  • Kutcha Edwards
  • Miss Kaninna
  • Van Deimen’s Band + Ensemble Kaboul
  • Shoeb Ahmad
  • Chloe Kim

The Party

  • Bradley Zero
  • Arunya Lee Olive
  • Simonetti
  • Act Natural
  • Liam Gale
  • Solomon Frank
  • imbi
  • Mummy’s Plastic
  • Gabrielle Kwarteng
  • alizé dj
  • Baby Ruin
  • HOUSE MUM
  • Aquenta
  • Ijó
  • Holly.etc

IHOS Amsterdam

  • The Deep Black Sleep
  • PRIMORDIAL For Piano and Diverse Media

Tickets here.

Further Reading

Bon Iver Add Two Extra Shows To 2023 Australian Tour

AURORA, Angel Olsen, Sampa the Great and More Announced for WOMADelaide 2023

Bikini Kill Have Announced Their First Australian Tour In 25 Years

Related Posts

Back To Top