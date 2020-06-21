Monday weather forecast: Fair, warm morning; cloudy with possible rains in the afternoon

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms will will prevail anew nationwide, the Philippine Atmspheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.
“Ang ITCZ, ito po ‘yung area or ‘yung lugar kung saan nagsasanib ang hanging nagmumula sa northern at southern hemisphere na syang nagdadala po ng mga kaulapan na nagdudulot naman ng pag-ulan sa mga apektadong lugar,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza explained.
(The ITCZ is the area where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.)
He added that the isolated rain showers are expected in the afternoon or evening.
Pagasa added that no weather disturbance is expected in the next two to three days.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 19 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
