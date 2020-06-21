Monday weather forecast: Fair, warm morning; cloudy with possible rains in the afternoon

[embedded content] MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms will will prevail anew nationwide, the Philippine Atmspheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday. ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang ITCZ, ito po ‘yung area or ‘yung lugar kung saan nagsasanib ang hanging nagmumula sa northern at southern hemisphere na syang nagdadala po ng mga kaulapan na nagdudulot naman ng pag-ulan sa mga apektadong lugar,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza explained.

(The ITCZ is the area where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.)

He added that the isolated rain showers are expected in the afternoon or evening.

Pagasa added that no weather disturbance is expected in the next two to three days.

Forecast temperature range in key cities: Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 19 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

