Monday weather forecast: Intermittent rain showers, cloudy skies

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and most parts of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers either due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) or localized thunderstorms, according to early Monday morning forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Similar weather conditions will prevail in the Caraga and Davao regions due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the state weather bureau.

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the isolated rain showers will most likely occur in the afternoon or evening.

Currently, there is no low pressure area being monitored by Pagasa within the Philippine area of responsibility.

“Wala po tayong namomonitor na panibagong LPA o bagyo na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa. Dalawang weather system ang nakakaapekto sa ating bansa: southwest monsoon o habagat at ITCZ,” Aurelio said.

(We are not monitoring any LPA that could affect the weather in the country. There are two weather systems prevailing: the southwest monsoon and the ITCZ.)

The ITCZ is where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

