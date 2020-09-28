Monday weather forecast: Intermittent rain showers, cloudy skies

Rin showers, cloudy skies
[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and most parts of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers either due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) or localized thunderstorms, according to early Monday morning forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Similar weather conditions will prevail in the Caraga and Davao regions due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the state weather bureau.
FEATURED STORIES
Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the isolated rain showers will most likely occur in the afternoon or evening.
Currently, there is no low pressure area being monitored by Pagasa within the Philippine area of responsibility.
“Wala po tayong namomonitor na panibagong LPA o bagyo na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa. Dalawang weather system ang nakakaapekto sa ating bansa: southwest monsoon o habagat at ITCZ,” Aurelio said.
(We are not monitoring any LPA that could affect the weather in the country. There are two weather systems prevailing: the southwest monsoon and the ITCZ.)
The ITCZ is where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
gsg
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.