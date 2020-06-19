“‘Money Heist’ reportedly getting a Korean adaptation”

The widely popular Spanish Netflix series La Casa de Papel or Money Heist is reportedly in talks with two production companies for a Korean adaptation, entertainment news site Soompi reported.

According to the report, South Korea’s BH Entertainment and ZIUM Content have already reached out to Netflix and are currently developing ideas exchanged between the parties involved.

As soon as the reports came out, a source from BH Entertainment confirmed to Sports Kyunghyang that there are ongoing discussions of a possible remake.

“It’s true that we’ve taken steps toward a remake of ‘Money Heist’ with the production company ZIUM Content and the OTT [over-the-top] streaming service Netflix,” told the source from BH Entertainment to Sports Kyunghyang.

The source added: “However, we’ve only shared the relevant content so far and nothing has been decided in concrete yet.”

Money Heist follows the story of eight thieves, led by El Professor, who carry out a well-planned heist by locking themselves up in the Royal Mint of Spain alongside their hostage.

Having premiered in 2017, Netflix eventually acquired the rights to the show that now has four seasons.

Although BH Entertainment is relatively a talent agency managing some of South Korea’s biggest stars, the company has since started exploring visual content production such as filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Zium Content is a subsidiary of JTBC Studios — the film outlet under the company that produced the top-rating dramas “The World of a Married Couple,” “Sky Castle,” and “Itaewon Class.”