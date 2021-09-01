Money supply growth slows in July

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported that the country’s money supply rose at a slower pace in July, as bank lending continued to decline.

Domestic liquidity (M3) increased by 5.9 percent year-on-year to P14.4 trillion in July, according to the central bank, down from a revised 6.5 percent expansion in June. Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, M3 rose by 0.1 percent.

“Due to the expansion in net claims on the central government as well as the slight improvement in bank lending to the private sector,” domestic claims grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in July, easing from 5.3 percent the previous month, the BSP said.

“On the back of sustained borrowings by the national government,” net claims on the central government improved 18.5 percent, moderating from 27.8 percent in June, it pointed out.

Meanwhile, the BSP also recorded a 0.7-percent reduction in bank loans, better from a 2-percent contraction a month ago. Commercial bank loans, on the other hand, jumped by 0.5 percent month-on-month and seasonally adjusted.

Net of reverse repurchase, loans to locals decreased by 0.1 percent, while outstanding loans to nonresidents fell by 17.4 percent.

The Bangko Sentral said “new wave of Covid-19 infections owing to more virulent virus strains continue to dampen economic prospects and temper market sentiment.”



Following an adjusted 8.7-percent drop in June, consumer loans to residents plunge 8.2 percent in July, with motor vehicle loans falling even more.

Lending for production activities picked up by 0.8 percent after shrinking by 0.6 percent, as outstanding production loans to the following sectors soared: real estate activities (5.9 percent); information and communication (14.0 percent); electricity, gas steam and airconditioning supply (2.1 percent); and transportation and storage (7.0 percent).

Meanwhile, the central bank added that outstanding loans to key sectors declined slid at a slower pace, particularly in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-4.5 percent), and manufacturing (-2.6 percent).

In an outlook, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the various lockdowns in National Capital Region Plus during the year “could still reduce economic/business activities that could also fundamentally lead to slower demand for bank loans/credit in response to the reduction in business/economic activities.”

He added that M3 growth could gradually slow down to single-digit levels in the coming months, partly due to increased weekly siphoning of excess liquidity through the BSP term deposit facility auctions in recent months and the introduction of the BSP securities auctions since September 18 last year as the main tools for managing liquidity in the financial system.

“As an offsetting factor, M3 growth could also be supported by liquidity infusion measures by monetary authorities such as purchases of government securities from the secondary market since the Covid-19 pandemic/lockdowns started in mid-March 2020; however, this has been scaled down in recent weeks/months as a percent of total trades in the secondary market,” he added.