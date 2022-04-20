Mongolian Metal Group The HU Announce Australian Tour

Fresh off of performing their first weekend at Coachella, heavy metal favourites The HU have announced details of their Australian return.

The Mongolian group will tour out this way in August, supporting their new album Black Thunder. The record has a special connection to Australia, with much of the material coming together during The HU’s period of lockdown in Australia back in 2020.

The band were already here to tour in March 2020 and when Australia’s border closers snapped into action not long after the onset of COVID-19, The HU were stuck in New South Wales. Spending a number of weeks living here before finally being able to leave, The HU used their time in lockdown to produce some of their most punishing music to date.

Watch The HU’s 2022 tour teaser video below:

[embedded content]

Tickets are on sale to the general public from 10am Friday 22 April via Live Nation. Check out the full list of tour dates below!