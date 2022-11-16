Monitair & Frontier Services Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Promote Advanced Air Quality Solutions for China Market

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Monitair, a leading provider of indoor air quality solutions, and Frontier Services Group, a leading Chinese corporate security and health solution provider, signed a strategic partnership agreement for the purpose to promote advanced air quality solutions for China market with a shared vision and synergetic expertises. The agreement is signed at the Build4Asia Expo 2022 in Hong Kong on November 16, 2022



(from Left) Dennis Lu, Group Vice President of FSG, (from right) Aviad Enav Zagha, CEO of Monitair Frontier Services Group signed a strategic partnership agreement

The Build4Asia Expo is one of the top trade shows for the building, electrical engineering, and security industries in Hong Kong and a showcase of the best the construction industry has to offer. It takes place from November 16 to 18 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, with Monitair exhibiting at Booth 1C-614.

Monitair’s lineup of solutions address Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), which specifically refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to residents & workers. Understanding and controlling common pollutants indoors can help reduce the risk of significant health concerns.

Frontier Services Group as a specialist corporate public health solution provider, serves most of the Top 1000 Chinese enterprises whose demand for better indoor air management solutions remain unmet.

“Monitair’s solutions provide IAQ monitoring, cloud analytics, and air treatment using our Bi-Polar Ionization technology. Our vision is to improve the health and quality of life for billions of people by providing accurate and actionable Indoor Air Quality environmental data,” explained Aviad Enav Zagha, CEO of Monitair.

“We are excited to collaborate with strategic partners like Monitair in China, to promote an Israeli-leading technology suit for infectious disease prevention and employee health protection in buildings & premises of government, corporates, schools & transport means,” Group Vice President of FSG, Dennis Lu, stated.

“Monitair is happy to have FSG expand on our sales and marketing in China, which is another positive step in realizing our vision of improving the quality of life and health of the global community,” added Zagha.

This strategic between Monitair and FSG will lead to a better service to corporate clients in the region.

Addressing air quality with innovative solutions

The IAQ of a location can be affected by many factors, including humidity, odors, chemicals, and outdoor air ions that can be trapped within the building. Poor IAQ can pose serious health risks such as coughing, sneezing, fatigue, and headaches, exacerbate allergies and asthma symptoms, and increase lung cancer and other pressing health concerns.

At Build4Asia, Monitair will exhibit the company’s IonAir products series for buildings use and IonAir MA1500 for consumer use. The company’s flagship technology discharges positively and negatively charged ions to flow into the ambient air, helping to eliminate viruses, mold, and other contaminants. The technology has proven to be highly effective in combating the global COVID-19 pandemic and is a reliable and safe way to create healthier indoor environments.

Interested parties can visit Monitair’s booth at Build4Asia at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre from 16-18 November at booth 1C-614 or visit the company’s website for more information.



Monitair product portfolio

About Monitair

Monitair is a leading provider of indoor air quality solutions. Monitair’s Bipolar Ionization devices, IAQ sensors, and real-time monitoring software help buildings become energy efficient and optimized for occupant health, well-being, cognitive function, and productivity. Founded in 2020 with headquarters in Hong Kong and Tel Aviv, Israel, the company’s global presence includes London, Beijing, and Silicon Valley.

About FSG

Frontier Services Group (“FSG”) is listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchanges (code: 0500HK), and its largest shareholder is CITIC Group.

CONTACT:

+852 3769 6222

info@monitair-solutions.com