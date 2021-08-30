BANGKOK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The legendary naughty ‘Monkey’ bike, by Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd., teams up with the legendary ‘Hot Wheels’ die-cast toy to invent the remarkable Monkey x Hot Wheels Limited Edition bikes. The first collaboration ever of two legendary brands is limited to only 150 bikes. All were sold out right after the launch in Thailand.



Monkey Collabs with Hot Wheels to Make the Thai Fans Dream Comes True with ‘Monkey x Hot Wheels Limited Edition’ Bikes

This rare item immaculately captures the DNA of Monkey and Hot Wheels. Dreams have come true for all collectors and Hot Wheels Treasure hunters when Honda’s H2C design team creates the bike in the 1:1: scale with the ‘TH’ (Treasure Hunters) logo on the carbon side cover. Another significant detail is the ‘Hot Wheels’ logo on the fuel tank while the air filter cover is decorated with flame graphics. There are many other cool details on the bike that totally capture all the hearts of Monkey and Hot Wheels fans.

The launch event in Thailand was also as marvellously unique as the bike! It is totally one of a kind. The whole event flawlessly represented the DNA of Monkey and Hot Wheels. Everything in the event, even the MC and the executive came in the size of 1:64 scale which is the scale of Hot Wheels cars!

The audiences were fascinated by the stories of both brands and their collaboration through the opening event on the live streaming platform. Moreover, the fashion set photo was presented to show how fun it is to create different looks and go for a ride with the unique and perfectly well designed Monkey x Hot Wheels Limited Edition bike.

