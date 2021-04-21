Montaigne Will Be Playing Eurovision From Australia Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Montaigne will unfortunately be missing out on playing Eurovision live two years in a row, after she revealed she’ll be performing remotely – from Australia – in the 2021 competition.

Taking to social media, Montaigne – real name Jess Cerro – informed fans of the news, writing “i regret to inform you all that i will not be travelling to rotterdam for eurovision this year.

“I WILL still be participating remotely. we will send my performance of technicolour from australia.”

The reason is due to new COVID-19 concerns in The Netherlands, which has recently experienced thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day.

i am sad to not have gotten the opportunity to perform on the big stage but grateful that I got to wear two years of eurovision in a row, during a pandemic nonetheless, which is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. #SBSEurovision #ESC2021 — Montaigne (@actualmontaigne) April 20, 2021

“i am sad to not have gotten the opportunity to perform on the big stage,” Montaigne continued, “but grateful that I got to wear two years of eurovision in a row, during a pandemic nonetheless, which is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Of course, she wasn’t able to play last year after the competition was cancelled completely due to the pandemic.

However, she has already given us her song she’ll be performing at this year’s event – “Technicolour”. Eurovision 2021 will air on SBS from Wednesday, 19th May – Sunday, 23rd May.

Listen to ‘Technicolour’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]