Montaigne, Young Franco, Nina Las Vegas Confirmed For Musica Copa Charity Football Tournament

A bunch of your favourite musicians will be strapping on the football boots for the return of Musica Copa, the Australian music industry’s annual charity 5-a-side football tournament.

Montaigne, Young Franco, Nina Las Vegas, Cosmo’s Midnight and many more will be kicking goals for a good cause when the soccer gala day hits Sydney’s Centennial Parklands Sports Centre in Moore Park on Thursday, 15th December.

“This year the tournament lines up alongside the men’s FIFA World Cup so the atmosphere should be electric!”

$30,000 in prize money will be split amongst the charities nominated by the winning teams from Divisions 1, 2 and 3.

And this year, there are a long list of nominated charities, including Aboriginal Legal Services, Addi Road, Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF), Barpirdhila Foundation, Black Dog Institute, Black Rainbow Australia, Cancer Council, Mirabel Foundation, Council of Single Mothers and their Children (CSMC), Heaps Decent, Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD), National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), R U OK, Redfern Foundation, Redfern Youth Connect, ReForest Now, RSPCA, Safe Steps, Seed Mob, Sony Foundation, Sunnyfield, Support Act, The Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Women’s Shelter, The Ireland Funds, The Push, Wings For Life Foundation and Womans and Girls’ Emergency Centre.

Meanwhile, PARK SSC will continue their celebrated ‘Pass-A-Ball’ initiative at this year’s event. This means, for every goal scored during the tournament, PARK SSC will ‘pass another ball’ to a child in need somewhere around the world.

The big team effort continues with ABC and CADA presenter Marty Smiley hosting the day, while Muzeek will be powering the Musica Copa Soundsystem with a lineup of DJs including Kana Frazer, ISA, Reenie and Sandro Dallarmi from community radio legends, FBi Radio.

Musica Copa was founded in 2013 by Paul Stix and Martin Novosel (Purple Sneakers) over a footy match and a few cheeky beers. Stix continues to run Musica Copa through his music agency UNDR Ctrl and says he’s looking forward to this year’s tournament more than ever, especially after its covid-inflicted two-year hiatus.

”Musica Copa is hands down one of the most rewarding projects I’ve ever worked on,” he said in a press statement.

“This year the tournament lines up alongside the men’s FIFA World Cup so the atmosphere should be electric! I’m so happy to see the event grow to 36 teams and for so many core music businesses and individuals to be as excited as we are to get back on the pitch and raise as much money as we can for a good cause.”

Further Reading

Baker Boy, Something for Kate to Play Free Melbourne Festival Illuminate the River

Ninajirachi & Montaigne Release New Single ‘One Long Firework In The Sky’

Track By Track: Montaigne Draws Back the Curtain on ‘Making It!’