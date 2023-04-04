Moody Beaches Announce National Tour and Share Latest Single from ‘Acid Ocean’ LP

Melbourne grunge-punk trio Moody Beaches will embark on a national tour in support of their upcoming long-player Acid Ocean. They’ll start in Castlemaine on Friday, 28th April and move through Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne, Bendigo, Gold Coast, before finishing up in Brisbane Sunday, 11th June.

Alongside the tour announcement, the band has dropped a new single from the release, titled ‘Golden Days’. You can listen to the new track below.

Moody Beaches: ‘Golden Days’

[embedded content]

“This song acknowledges how powerful small moments and subtlety are,” Moody Beaches’ songwriter Anna Lienhop shared in a statement. “Lyrically it’s dreaming of elsewhere – anywhere but here – while the repetitiveness and tension of the music itself tethers the listener to reality.”

‘Golden Days’ follows the singles ‘Counting Reasons’ and ‘Crowded World’, which we premiered on Music Feeds last year. “We chose ‘Crowded World’ as the first single from the new album for a few reasons,” the band’s Anna Lienhop told Music Feeds at the time.

“Thematically it talks to issues we think people can relate to and are important to us, and sonically represents what Moody Beaches is currently known for, hinting at a direction we as a band have worked towards and are heading with the new album.”

The band will have a handful of different support acts on the Acid Ocean tour, including Chimers, The Belair Lip Bombs, Affordable Repayments, and more.

Moody Beaches Acid Ocean National Tour

Friday 28 April – The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine w/ Jess Parker & Band (Free)

Friday 12 May – The Servo Food Truck Bar, Wollongong w/ Chimers

Tickets

Saturday 13 May – Union Hotel, Sydney w/ Second Idol (Free)

Saturday 20 May – The Nightcat, Melbourne w/ The Dacios + Porpoise Spit

Tickets

Saturday 27 May – Trash Cult, Bendigo w/ Affordable Repayments + K5

Tickets

Friday 9 June – Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast w/ The Belair Lip Bombs + Hott Sexx

Tickets

Saturday 10 June – Bearded Lady, Brisbane w/ Deaf Cult + Hott Sexx

Tickets

Sunday 11 June – Sonic Sherpa, Brisbane (Free)

