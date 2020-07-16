Moody’s affirms PH credit rating

DEBT watcher Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday affirmed the Philippines’ “Baa2” investment grade rating even as it further adjusted downward its economic forecast for the country.

The rating was assigned with “stable” outlook, which means the rating is likely to remain unchanged within next 12 to 18 months.

“The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect Moody’s view that the fortification of the government’s fiscal position in recent years

provides a buffer against a rise in public indebtedness due to shocks

such as the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak,” Moody’s said in a statement.

It added the Philippines sustained a decade-long trend of improving fiscal metrics, with national government debt falling to 39.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 from 50.2 percent in 2010.

Over the same period, a strengthening track record of macroeconomic stability, proactive debt management by the Bureau of the Treasury, and revenue gains from tax reform led to a halving in national government interest payments as a share of revenue to 11.5 percent from 24.4 percent, the credit ratings agency also highlighted.

“This strengthening in credit metrics, anticipated and reflected in

successive upgrades in the Philippines’ rating between 2009 and 2014, support Moody’s view that the sovereign will be resilient to shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic,” it said.

Nevertheless, Moody’s projected a sharp economic contraction of 4.5 percent for the Philippines this year, which it said would somehow undermine the country’s fiscal strength by contributing to a sharp drop in revenue, raising the government’s debt burden and weakening debt affordability.

The credit rater’s latest outlook is a downward revision of its previous estimate of -2 percent. If correct, the forecast would surpass the government’s revised assumption of a 2- to 3.4-percent contraction for 2020.

It is also worse than Fitch Ratings’ -1 percent, the World Bank’s -1.9 percent, Fitch Solutions’ -2 percent, Sun Life Philippines’ -2 to -2.5 percent, NZ Research’s -2.5 percent; Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.’s -2 to -4 percent, ING Bank Manila’s -2.9 percent, S&P Global Ratings’ 3 percent, International Monetary Fund’s -3.6 percent, the Asian Development Bank’s -3.8 percent, and HSBC Private Bank’s -3.9 percent.

The new projection is, however, better than Capital Economics’ -8 percent.

“However, fiscal strength will remain consistent with similarly-rated peers. Beyond 2020, Moody’s expects government debt to stabilize through gradual fiscal consolidation,” Moody’s said.