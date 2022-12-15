Moomoo launches ESOP services enabling startups to incentivise employees with tech, fighting for global talents

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo Corporate and Institutional Solutions (Singapore) Pte. Ltd (moomoo CIS SG), an affiliate of Singapore’s leading digitalized brokerage, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., (moomoo SG) has launched Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) Services on its platform, in response to surging demand.

As an emerging digitalised corporate and institutional solutions provider, moomoo CIS SG seeks to unlock the next level of ESOP management for local founders, business owners, and their employees to lure talent as businesses respond to an ongoing “war for talent”.

Mr. Gavin Chia, Moomoo Corporate and Institutional Solutions (Singapore) Pte. Ltd Managing Director, commented, “Singapore has evolved into a large and vibrant ecosystem for startups and unicorns due to its fintech-friendly environment and, sophisticated financial infrastructure. Amid a competitive landscape, we anticipate an emerging surge for introducing equity incentives, creating an urgent need to streamline such employee ownership plans for businesses.”

Moomoo CIS SG sees technology as crucial in promoting the visibility of ESOP-driven incentive value among employers and employees. The new solution will offer tailored one-stop, tech-driven ESOPs, covering full-stack services from plan conceptualisation and design to administration, data management, tax planning, and ESOP trust setup. The fully digitalised process significantly promotes efficiency, transparency, and incentivisation. Companies could easily create documents and agreements from the moomoo portal and assimilate the documents to employees for e-signing and filing online, significantly reducing time and administrative costs by automating workflow around equity management.

The back-end management portal is efficient for the business to manage. For instance, business owners could manage the options pool on the dashboard with auto-reminders for events like vesting, exercising, allotting, and granting. While the intuitive user interface is designed to motivate employees to grow with the company, who can keep track of the share option scheme, value of options, and vetting schedule on a real-time basis. Such solutions were massively deployed by leading listed tech companies, namely Tencent, Kuaishou, and Xiaopeng Automobile. ESOP solutions are also endorsed by startups from different sectors in scaling up the business and team, such as tea drink chain heytea, AI unicorn 4Paradigm, and autonomous driving company Momenta.

“With the role of people paramount for new-age tech-based companies as the war for talent in Southeast Asia intensifies; the size, scale, and value of ESOPs has become significant with startups implementing plans from the get-go to attract and retain staff. Leveraging on our cutting-edge technology, backed by our parent company’s extensive ESOP experience, we hope that moomoo can play a crucial role in talent acquisition and retention to support businesses in bringing trust and transparency to the entire process,” he said.

About Moomoo Corporate and Institutional Solutions (Singapore) Pte. Ltd

Moomoo Corporate and Institutional Solutions (Singapore) Pte. Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU; “Futu” or “The Group”). The Group has been providing ESOP Services since 2016. Its dedicated team has since provided plans to over 600 companies, serving over 200,000 talents in over 40 countries and regions. Their clients span industries such as Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT), Electric Vehicles, Education, and Healthcare, namely Tencent, Kuaishou, and Xiaopeng Automobile.

About Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Based in Singapore, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (moomoo SG), a subsidiary of the Tencent-backed and Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU), is a next-generation digital brokerage that provides on-the-go trading and wealth management services via its investment super-app, moomoo. Moomoo SG strikes a balance between offering a user-friendly, digital-first interface and advanced tech-driven product features to offer investors an enhanced investing experience.

Moomoo SG’s mission is to provide investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform by using technology to meet the market’s unmet needs. Moomoo SG aims to become an influential financial services platform globally, by prioritising users and user experience, driving high innovation across its product upgrade, and enriching products and services offering that meet the evolving needs of investors, companies, and the industry. Moomoo SG is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000). In June 2022, moomoo SG became the first digital to receive all five memberships from the SGX Group for the securities and derivatives markets.