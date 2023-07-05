Moomoo Ranks Among Top Financial Tools by Japanese Retail Investors in Nikkei Financial Survey

Moomoo’s app has been acknowledged for seamless connectivity between Japanese investors and real-time global stock market news

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo app, the all-in-one app with real-time stock prices and advanced analysis, earned acclaim from Nikkei Money as a premier investment tool for successful Japanese individual investors. In a featured article, the esteemed financial magazine praised moomoo for its advanced analysis and curated information gathering on global stocks. Particularly lauded was the app’s ability to provide English-oriented data, which is often difficult to access in Japanese.

Moomoo attained accolades in Nikkei Money’s annual “Personal Investor Survey” which was published in The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (“The Nikkei”). The highly esteemed daily newspaper, with over three million subscribers nationwide, featured the survey results in a special column, highlighting moomoo’s recognition.

In the survey of around 8,000 individual investors, those who reported investment profits between 2020 and March 2023 were asked to share the apps and services they found valuable for gathering investment information.

One participant, a 36-year-old male investor from Tokyo, specifically mentioned moomoo as a tool that effortlessly allows him to monitor institutional investor activities.

In addition, the editors of Nikkei Money handpicked five distinctive apps, including moomoo, and featured them in a story published in the printed magazine on June 21, 2023. The article highlighted moomoo’s exceptional features and services, such as its comprehensive information and news service, insightful earnings interpretation feature, and the embedded Q&A function in live earnings conferences. The editors also commended moomoo for its dedicated Japanese subtitle feature during global stock earnings conference calls.

Originating from Silicon Valley, California, moomoo is a well-known investment and trading platform with a global presence. It expanded its services to Japan on October 27, 2022, providing Japanese investors with access to global financial news services and data through its proprietary app.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights.

It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trading topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

Founded in Silicon Valley, California, moomoo operates as a global investment platform across multiple countries, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq Listed company, moomoo proudly serves as a global strategic partner of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), garnering numerous international accolades. More than just an investment platform, moomoo is your trusted companion on an enriching investment journey.

