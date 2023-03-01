Moomoo Sharing News of Making Wishes Come True for Four Children in Need

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Partnering with Make-A-Wish International, the leading tech-driven financial services platform moomoo recently shared a second group of making wishes come true news of four “wish children” from Australia, the United States of America, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore, following the first four “wish children” news that moomoo shared last month.

With the help of moomoo and Make-A-Wish, 18-year-old Chairalis from Texas received dental treatment that restored her beautiful teeth which had been damaged as a side effect of her treatment. And Chairalis has got her smile and confidence back.

In Australia, 10-year-old Williem from New South Wales, who loves everything about game shows and bingo, was granted his very own game show.

14-year-old Yee Ching from Hong Kong is a huge fan of BLACKPINK. With moomoo’s support, Yee’s wish of going to a BLACKPINK concert came true.

Singapore’s 18-year-old Aristotle wished to have a new wheelchair. Thanks to moomoo, a tailored special wheelchair that fits Aristotle’s frame was made for him. And with his new wheelchair, Aristotle has already explored Universal Studios.

All four children live with critical illnesses. And Make-A-Wish is a charity organization that believes “a wish experience can be a game-changer for a child with a critical illness”. Partnering with Make-A-Wish, making children’s wishes come true is part of moomoo’s effort to give back to the community.

At the end of October 2022, moomoo, the next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform, made a donation to Make-A-Wish International.

“Make investing easier and not alone” has been the mission of moomoo. And children suffering from illnesses likely have to deal with loneliness. By working with Make-A-Wish, moomoo hopes to bring more light into their lives and take part in their life journeys.

Moomoo© partnership with Make-A-Wish aims at passing the goodwill on to society and to the community by bringing joy and making wishes come true to eligible children from Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, USA and Australia. This is just the starting point of the multinational company’s journey of taking on more Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and there are many more to come.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 19 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo’s parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu”), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu’s subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., investment products and services available through the moomoo app are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)/Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). In Singapore, investment products and services available through the moomoo app are offered through Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a Capital Markets Services Licence (License No. CMS101000) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In Australia, financial products and services available through the moomoo app are provided by Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd, an Australian Financial Services Licensee (AFSL No. 224663) regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). Please read and understand our Financial Services Guide, Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy and other disclosure documents which are available on our websites https://www.futuau.com and https://www.moomoo.com/au. Moomoo Technologies Inc., Moomoo Financial Inc., Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd are affiliated companies. Past investment performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal.

