More cops out to enforce lockdown rules, arrest violators – DILG chief

MANILA, Philippines — More police officers will be deployed and more will be arrested for breaching protocols of the enhanced community quarantine covering Luzon, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año announced on Friday.

Police checkpoint at the border of Caloocan City in quarantined Metro Manila and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. INQUIRER.NET PHOTO/DENNIS MALIWANAG

“Magdedeploy pa tayo nang mas maraming pulis, lalo na pinag utos ng Pangulo yung mga pasaway yung nagtutupada, yung naggagambling,” Año told dzMM when asked if the government will impose a “martial law-like” lockdown amid the rising number of t quarantine violators.

(We will deploy more police officers especially after the President issued his order to against after violators, those who are into cockfighting, gambling.)

“At naglabas na ng kautusan si (Philippine National Police General Archie) Gamboa kagabi na paigtingin natin yung mga kampanya laban diyan sigurado marami tayong aarestuhin,” he added.

(PNP chief General Archie Gamboa also released his order last night to implement a stricter campaign against violators , I’m sure more violators will be arrested.)

In a public address on Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte warned that he would order the military and police force to implement “martial law-like” lockdown measures as the number of violators of the enhanced community quarantine increases.

