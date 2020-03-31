More doctors are using short video platforms like Kuaishou to spread life-saving tips

BEIJING, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Doctors are increasingly turning to short video platforms such as Kuaishou to meet patients halfway, posting medical advice and general health tips as a way to ensure people do their part to fight COVID-19.



Doctor Zou Shien explaining how to choose face mask to viewers on Kuaishou during times of quarantine

Doctors in China such as Zou Shien, have transformed from a local physician to an Internet celebrity, thanks to the 1.67 million followers that he has. Dr Zou is known for his informative science videos and online consultations, which have been very instrumental in stemming the growth of the coronavirus in Beijing.

Dr Zou was also inconvenienced because of the shutdown, but he channeled his time and creativity into producing videos because of his profession. “This has become part of my job,” he said, “it is a good chance for the public to know some basic medical information.” Nowadays, even after China has brought the outbreak under control, Dr Zou continues to make videos in his spare time.

Dr Zou rose to fame because during the shutdown, his informative videos helped people face the epidemic calmly and reasonably. At the same time, as a gynecologist, he shares insight into his training and profession. His humor, kind manners and professional guidance made him popular on Kuaishou.

Through avenues such as Kuaishou, experts and relevant authorities can disseminate sensible tips quickly in times of pandemics, making technological platform a very instrumental public health tool. Kuaishou also cooperated with National Health Commission of China to broadcast health related videos in order to improve general public hygiene. From January 24 to March 3, there were 5485 short videos on Kuaishou about the coronavirus, dispelling rumors, as well as informative videos to provide more detailed knowledge for the public. While boosting people’s confidence during times of crisis, Kuaishou has shown to be at the vanguard of such change.

