More Filipinos more confident in coping with Covid – study

More Filipino workers are now confident to go out to attend to their basic necessities, a year and a half after the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, a study has revealed.

According to the 2021 PhilCare Wellness Index, those surveyed said that they were now more comfortable going to the hospital this year as opposed to last year, with a mean score of 3.05 (or “neither'') from a score of 3.93 (disagree) made during the same Wellness Index Survey last year.

It also said that workers are now more at ease in going to the supermarket to buy basic necessities, from 2.85 (or neither) last year, to 2.46 (Agree).

While strongly agreeing to the need for hand washing, its practice for Filipinos has declined, with a score of 1.43 from 1.15 last year. Fewer Filipinos are also now disinfecting their purchased items before bringing them to the house or from 1.49 to 1.67.

The study's 1,500 respondents were asked to rate from a five-point scale. The scores were later tabulated and equated from “strongly agree”, with 1-1.80; 1.81-2.60 as “agree”; 2.61-3.40 as “neither”; 3.41 to 4.20 as “disagree”; and 4.21-5,00 as “strongly disagree.”

According to lead researcher Dr. Fernando Paragas, the study enabled them to get a “better picture” of how Filipinos have adjusted, more than a year after the pandemic and how going through the new normal has affected their health and wellness.

Former Health Secretary and PhilCare Wellness Index chairman for 2021, Dr. Enrique Ona, said that conducting the study was important now that people are “raring” to go back to workplaces in a safe manner.

“At the end of the day, we want to help the economy and our fellow Filipinos move past our current situation into a healthier and safer next normal,” Ona said.

The study was conducted from September 4 to 20 and was done through random telephone dialing.