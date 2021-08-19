More jabs arrive as NCR eyes 45% vaccinated after lockdown

CORONAVIRUS disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines continue to arrive in the Philippines, with the National Capital Region (NCR) aiming to raise its vaccination coverage to 45 percent by the end of the lockdown on August 20.

Some 313,560 doses of Pfizer vaccine flew in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on a rainy Wednesday night onboard Air Hong Kong cargo plane, which was pre-cleared by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and immediately brought to PharmaServ Express cold storage in Marikina City to maintain its cold temperature.

About 262,080 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were consigned to the Department of Health (DoH) main office in Manila while 51,480 doses will be transported to DoH Davao on Thursday.

The bulk of the government-procured Pfizer vaccine is part of the six million Covid-19 vaccines that is expected to arrive this week, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez.

The government is expecting four million doses from Sinovac, one million donation from China with SinoPharm, and from 400,000 to 500,000 doses of Moderna.

The government is also expecting some 500,009 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive on Friday.

Meanwhile, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Thursday, utilizing Boeing B777 aircraft, is on its way to Beijing to pick up three million doses of Sinovac vaccine procured by the Philippine government.



PAL delivered vaccines on Wednesday from Manila to Tagbilaran – 10,000 Sinovac doses, Iloilo – 2,000 Moderna doses, AstraZeneca – 820 doses.

Manila to Butuan – 10,000 Sinovac doses, Ozamiz – 110 AstraZeneca doses.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 vaccines were flown by PAL to four Mindanao cities.

Zamboanga – 30,000 Sinovac doses, 1,380 AstraZeneca doses.

Davao – 6,050 AstraZeneca doses.

General Santos – 2,750 AstraZeneca doses, 3,060 Moderna doses.

Cagayan de Oro – 120 AstraZeneca doses.

On August 16, PAL delivered 60 Moderna doses and 770 AstraZeneca doses in Tacloban; 540 Moderna doses in Cebu; 18,606 Moderna doses in Davao.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) transported over seven million vaccine doses across the Philippines.

It has flown vaccines to 23 provinces in the country.

CEB was the first airline to transport vaccine doses to Jolo and Basilan via Zamboanga on July 23, 2021. On August 6, the carrier again flew vaccine shipments to both municipalities – 39,000 Janssen doses to Jolo, and 5,000 Sinovac doses to Basilan.

Apart from Zamboanga, CEB has also carried vaccines to 22 other destinations since March 2021, specifically Bacolod, Bohol, Butuan, Caticlan, Cauayan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Cotabato, Davao, Dipolog, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Legazpi, Masbate, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, Tacloban, Tawi-Tawi, Tuguegarao and Virac.

The budget airline has also transported 16.5 million vaccine doses from China to Manila since April 2021.