More money needed to buy COVID-19 vaccines for all Filipinos – Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The government already has money to buy COVID-19 vaccines once they become available, but it’s not enough.

“I have the money already for the vaccine, but I will still have to look for more money because you know there are now 130 million Filipinos. And to me ideally, all should have the vaccine — no exception,” Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech on Wednesday.

The President reiterated his vow to prioritize for vaccination poor Filipinos enrolled in the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

On Wednesday, the Philippines recorded 1,910 additional COVID-19 cases, raising its cumulative tally of infections to 346,539. Of the total cases, 293,860 have recovered while 6,449 have died.

