More passengers allowed in MRT-3 starting Monday

MANILA, Philippines — The passenger capacity in Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) will be increased to 30 percent starting this Monday, Oct. 19, the train management said on Saturday.

Michael Capati, MRT-3 director for operations, said the maximum capacity increased from 153 passengers per train set to 372 passengers per train set.

Aside from increasing its space for commuters, Capati said they are looking into deploying more trains to serve more train passengers.

“We will do this to help transport more people. In addition to increasing our train capacity, our passengers can also expect more trains to be deployed along the mainline, shorter waiting time, and faster travel time. This is part of DOTr [Department of Transportation] and MRT-3’s commitment to provide a more efficient and improved service to our passengers,” Capati said in a statement.

“The increase in train capacity is a timely boost for the MRT-3, as the public demands [a] higher number of public transportation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Capati said the following health rules must still be followed inside the trains:

“1) Wear face masks and face shields; 2) No talking and making telephone calls; 3) No eating; 4) Keep PUVs well-ventilated; 5) Conduct of frequent disinfection; 6) No symptomatic passengers; and 7) Observe appropriate physical distancing rule.”

Increased passenger capacity was approved after the Duterte Cabinet greenlighted one seat apart rule for public transport.

